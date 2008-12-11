Mill Creek Botanicals high-potency formula nourishes skin by replenishing moisture and nutrients lost to harsh environments. Our botanical blend helps keep skin smooth and supple.pH balanced to restore and maintain the skin's natural protective film known as the Acid Mantle. Aloe Vera Gel helps to moisturize dry skin and soothe minor skin irritations like shaving burn, detergent rash and dry cracked skin. PABA provides natural protection with its UV absorption qualities.

Soothing & Replenishing

Beautiful Skin Naturally

Repairs Dry, Rough Skin

Absorbs Quickly

pH Balanced

Paraben Free

Gluten Free

Cruelty Free

Made in USA