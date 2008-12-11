Hover to Zoom
MillCreek Aloe Vera & Paba Moisturizing Lotion
1/2 galUPC: 0008298227370
Product Details
Mill Creek Botanicals high-potency formula nourishes skin by replenishing moisture and nutrients lost to harsh environments. Our botanical blend helps keep skin smooth and supple.pH balanced to restore and maintain the skin's natural protective film known as the Acid Mantle. Aloe Vera Gel helps to moisturize dry skin and soothe minor skin irritations like shaving burn, detergent rash and dry cracked skin. PABA provides natural protection with its UV absorption qualities.
- Soothing & Replenishing
- Beautiful Skin Naturally
- Repairs Dry, Rough Skin
- Absorbs Quickly
- pH Balanced
- Paraben Free
- Gluten Free
- Cruelty Free
- Made in USA