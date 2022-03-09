Hover to Zoom
MillCreek Aloe Vera Shampoo
16 fl ozUPC: 0008298214370
Product Details
The desert succulent, Aloe Vera, has been known and used for its hydrating and anti-inflammatory qualities. By blending the pure organic extract from the Aloe Vera leaf with other natural and organic ingredients creates a mild formula that soothes and moisturizes your hair. Our unique blend with plant Keratin, Vitamin E and Argan Oil softens, protects and restores your hair.
- Cruelty Free
- Mild Formula
- Soothes Dry Scalp
- Hydrates and Softens