MillCreek Aloe Vera Shampoo

16 fl ozUPC: 0008298214370
The desert succulent, Aloe Vera, has been known and used for its hydrating and anti-inflammatory qualities. By blending the pure organic extract from the Aloe Vera leaf with other natural and organic ingredients creates a mild formula that soothes and moisturizes your hair. Our unique blend with plant Keratin, Vitamin E and Argan Oil softens, protects and restores your hair.

  • Cruelty Free
  • Mild Formula
  • Soothes Dry Scalp
  • Hydrates and Softens