MillCreek Baby Calendula Cream
4 OzUPC: 0007952600630
Product Details
Mill Creek® knows when your baby's delicate skin needs relief. The most important thing is to soothe and comfort. Formulated with pure Calendula and Witch Hazel, this cream will heal and relieve anything from dry skin to diaper rash. Calendula and Witch Hazel are nature's miracle healers.
- Pure • Natural • Soothing
- For Diaper Rash, Cradle Cap, Cuts & Scratches
- Extra Gentle with Witch Hazel
- Contains Natural and Organic Ingredients