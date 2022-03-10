Mill Creek® knows when your baby's delicate skin needs relief. The most important thing is to soothe and comfort. Formulated with pure Calendula and Witch Hazel, this cream will heal and relieve anything from dry skin to diaper rash. Calendula and Witch Hazel are nature's miracle healers.

Pure • Natural • Soothing

For Diaper Rash, Cradle Cap, Cuts & Scratches

Extra Gentle with Witch Hazel

Contains Natural and Organic Ingredients