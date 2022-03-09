Phase II: Conditioning of the HairBiotene H-24 Natural Conditioner (pH 5.3) is an extra rich, highly concentrated treatment for the hair. It contains all 22 amino acids to help improve the tensile strength of the hair and is fortified with panthenol to thicken each strand of hair. After conditioning, your hair will be in a state to receive the maximum benefits from Phase III.

Thicker, Fuller Hair Naturally!