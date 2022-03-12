MillCreek Botanicals Biotin Conditioner Perspective: front
MillCreek Botanicals Biotin Conditioner

16 fl ozUPC: 0008298225370
Our therapy formula helps replenish important nutrients for hair that is lustrous, soft and manageable. This rich blend features Biotin, an essential member of the B-complex family, together with Keratin Protein and Argan Oil, they regenerate hair from inside and smooth its structure. Refreshing Peppermint Oil provides an invigorating sensation for the scalp.

  • Beautiful Hair Naturally
  • Strengthens Hair Shaft
  • Restores Softness
  • with Biotin, Panthenol, Aloe Vera, Peppermint

 