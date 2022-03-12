Hover to Zoom
MillCreek Botanicals Biotin Conditioner
16 fl ozUPC: 0008298225370
Product Details
Our therapy formula helps replenish important nutrients for hair that is lustrous, soft and manageable. This rich blend features Biotin, an essential member of the B-complex family, together with Keratin Protein and Argan Oil, they regenerate hair from inside and smooth its structure. Refreshing Peppermint Oil provides an invigorating sensation for the scalp.
- Beautiful Hair Naturally
- Strengthens Hair Shaft
- Restores Softness
- with Biotin, Panthenol, Aloe Vera, Peppermint