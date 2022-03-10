MillCreek Botanicals Biotin Shampoo Perspective: front
MillCreek Botanicals Biotin Shampoo

16 fl ozUPC: 0008298223370
Product Details

 

This enriched formula can help replenish important nutrients for healthy scalp and hair. Our therapy formula combines with Biotin, an essential member of the B-complex family with other B vitamins - Panthenol, Niacin, and Folic Acid. Argan Oil and Organic Aloe Vera creates healthy looking hair. Refreshing Peppermint Oil provides an invigorating sensation for the scalp.

  • Therapy Formula
  • Invigorates Scalp
  • Strengthens Hair Shaft
  • Beautiful Hair Naturally
  • With Biotin, Panthenol, Aloe Vera, Peppermint and Argan Oil

 