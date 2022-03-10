Hover to Zoom
MillCreek Botanicals Biotin Shampoo
16 fl ozUPC: 0008298223370
Product Details
This enriched formula can help replenish important nutrients for healthy scalp and hair. Our therapy formula combines with Biotin, an essential member of the B-complex family with other B vitamins - Panthenol, Niacin, and Folic Acid. Argan Oil and Organic Aloe Vera creates healthy looking hair. Refreshing Peppermint Oil provides an invigorating sensation for the scalp.
- Therapy Formula
- Invigorates Scalp
- Strengthens Hair Shaft
- Beautiful Hair Naturally
- With Biotin, Panthenol, Aloe Vera, Peppermint and Argan Oil