This enriched formula can help replenish important nutrients for healthy scalp and hair. Our therapy formula combines with Biotin, an essential member of the B-complex family with other B vitamins - Panthenol, Niacin, and Folic Acid. Argan Oil and Organic Aloe Vera creates healthy looking hair. Refreshing Peppermint Oil provides an invigorating sensation for the scalp.

Therapy Formula

Invigorates Scalp

Strengthens Hair Shaft

Beautiful Hair Naturally

With Biotin, Panthenol, Aloe Vera, Peppermint and Argan Oil