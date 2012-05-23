MillCreek Botanicals Calming Formula Tea Tree Shampoo
Tea Tree Oil has been known and used throughout history for its soothing, protective and antibacterial properties. Combining the pure extract from the Tea Tree with Organic Aloe Vera, Witch Hazel, and Argan Oil, our calming formula normalizes your scalp while hydrating and softening your hair. Our blend with Panthenol, Calendula, and Wild Cherry Bark will leave your hair clean, shiny, moisturized and looking healthy.
Deionized Water , * , Organic Barbadensis ( Aloe Vera ) Leaf Juice , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil , Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine , Sodium Cocoyl Methyl Taurate ( Coconut Oil Based ) , Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate ( Coconut Oil Derived ) , Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate ( Coconut Oil Based ) , Biotin , Argania Spinosa (Argan) Oil , Glycerin , * , Organic Prunus Serotina ( Wild Cherry ) Bark Extract , * , Organic Chamomilla Recutita ( Matricaria ) Flower Extract , * , Organic Hamamelis Virginiana ( Witch Hazel ) Leaf Extract , * , Organic Hydrastis Canadensis ( Golden Seal ) Extract , * , Organic Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract , * , Organic Humulus Lupulus ( Hops ) Extract , * , Organic Equisetum Arvense ( Field Horsetail ) Extract , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Hydrolyzed Keratin , Panthenol ( Provitamin B5 ) , Citric Acid , Natural Fragrance
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
