Tea Tree Oil has been known and used throughout history for its soothing, protective and antibacterial properties. Combining the pure extract from the Tea Tree with Organic Aloe Vera, Witch Hazel, and Argan Oil, our calming formula normalizes your scalp while hydrating and softening your hair. Our blend with Panthenol, Calendula, and Wild Cherry Bark will leave your hair clean, shiny, moisturized and looking healthy.