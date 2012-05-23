MillCreek Botanicals Calming Formula Tea Tree Shampoo Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

MillCreek Botanicals Calming Formula Tea Tree Shampoo

16 fl ozUPC: 0008298213370
Purchase Options

Product Details

Tea Tree Oil has been known and used throughout history for its soothing, protective and antibacterial properties. Combining the pure extract from the Tea Tree with Organic Aloe Vera, Witch Hazel, and Argan Oil, our calming formula normalizes your scalp while hydrating and softening your hair. Our blend with Panthenol, Calendula, and Wild Cherry Bark will leave your hair clean, shiny, moisturized and looking healthy.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Deionized Water , * , Organic Barbadensis ( Aloe Vera ) Leaf Juice , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil , Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine , Sodium Cocoyl Methyl Taurate ( Coconut Oil Based ) , Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate ( Coconut Oil Derived ) , Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate ( Coconut Oil Based ) , Biotin , Argania Spinosa (Argan) Oil , Glycerin , * , Organic Prunus Serotina ( Wild Cherry ) Bark Extract , * , Organic Chamomilla Recutita ( Matricaria ) Flower Extract , * , Organic Hamamelis Virginiana ( Witch Hazel ) Leaf Extract , * , Organic Hydrastis Canadensis ( Golden Seal ) Extract , * , Organic Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract , * , Organic Humulus Lupulus ( Hops ) Extract , * , Organic Equisetum Arvense ( Field Horsetail ) Extract , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Hydrolyzed Keratin , Panthenol ( Provitamin B5 ) , Citric Acid , Natural Fragrance

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More