No Parabens or Phenoxyethanol - No Sulfates - Gluten Free - Color Safe - No Artificial Colors or Fragrances - pH Balanced

Our balancing formula rehydrates and nourishes your hair with pure Jojoba Oil, plant Keratin protein and Allantoin. Jojoba Oil conditions without weighing hair down and added Panthenol and Argan Oil gives your hair a silky feel while improving luster and movement. Out natural jojoba blend conditions hair and scalp, preventing dryness and leaves your hair beautifully manageable.