Hover to Zoom
MillCreek Botanicals Jojoba Conditioner
16 fl ozUPC: 0008298219370
Purchase Options
Product Details
No Parabens or Phenoxyethanol - No Sulfates - Gluten Free - Color Safe - No Artificial Colors or Fragrances - pH Balanced
Our balancing formula rehydrates and nourishes your hair with pure Jojoba Oil, plant Keratin protein and Allantoin. Jojoba Oil conditions without weighing hair down and added Panthenol and Argan Oil gives your hair a silky feel while improving luster and movement. Out natural jojoba blend conditions hair and scalp, preventing dryness and leaves your hair beautifully manageable.