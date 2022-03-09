Hover to Zoom
MillCreek Botanicals Jojoba Shampoo
16 fl ozUPC: 0008298217370
Purchase Options
Product Details
Mill Creek Botanicals' balancing formula rehydrates and moisturizes your hair. The pure Organic Aloe Vera leaf juice and Argan Oil regenerates hair from inside and smoothens its structure. Jojoba Oil conditions without weighing hair down. The natural jojoba blend repairs hair and scalp, preventing dryness and leaves your hair beautifully manageable.
- NEW
- Locks in Moisture
- Improves Movement
- Beautifully Hair Naturally
- With Jojoba Oil, Panthenol, Biotin, and Argan Oil
- No Parabens or Phenoxyethanol
- No Sulfates
- Gluten Free
- Color Safe
- No Artificial Colors or Fragrances
- pH Balanced
- Come to Mill CreekÂ®... Where nature makes a difference