MillCreek Botanicals Keratin Conditioner
16 fl ozUPC: 0008298212370
Keratin, the primary protein of your hair, contains the essential amino acids needed for healthy looking shiny hair. With Milcreek Botanicals Keratin Conditioner all natural plant based Hydrolyzed Keratin coats each individual strand of hair to strengthen and protect. Organic Aloe Vera, Panthenol and Argan Oil propel this repair formula to give your hair renewed inner strength for greater elasticity, reduced breakage and a natural healthy bounce.
- Repair Formula
- Renews Inner Strength
- Reduces Breakage
- Cruelty Free
- With Keratin, Rosemary, Calendula, Pnthenol, and Aragan Oil