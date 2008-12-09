Hover to Zoom
MillCreek Botanicals Keratin Shampoo Repair Formula
16 fl ozUPC: 0008298210370
Product Details
Keratin, the primary protein of your hair, contains the essential amino acids needed for healthy-looking shiny hair. Plant Keratin and Panthenol coat each individual strand of hair to smooth and protect. Blended with herbs and Argan Oil, it repairs and renews inner strength for greater elasticity. It reduces breakage and gives a natural healthy bounce.
- Repair Formula
- Improves Elasticity
- Renews Inner Strength
- pH Balanced
- Gluten Free
- With Keratin, Panthenol, Vitamin E, and Argan Oil