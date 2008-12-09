Keratin, the primary protein of your hair, contains the essential amino acids needed for healthy-looking shiny hair. Plant Keratin and Panthenol coat each individual strand of hair to smooth and protect. Blended with herbs and Argan Oil, it repairs and renews inner strength for greater elasticity. It reduces breakage and gives a natural healthy bounce.

Repair Formula

Improves Elasticity

Renews Inner Strength

pH Balanced

Gluten Free

With Keratin, Panthenol, Vitamin E, and Argan Oil