Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Miller High Life American Lager Beer 12 Cans
12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0003410001636
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Miller High Life is an American Lager
- Crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness
- Medium body, and a signature effervescence
- Perfect beer to enjoy when out with friends or after a craft beer or cocktail
- Champagne of Beers because of its signature effervescence and its clear champagne-style bottle