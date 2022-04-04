Miller High Life American Lager Beer 12 Cans Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Miller High Life American Lager Beer 12 Cans Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Miller High Life American Lager Beer 12 Cans Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Miller High Life American Lager Beer 12 Cans Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Miller High Life American Lager Beer 12 Cans Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Miller High Life American Lager Beer 12 Cans Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Miller High Life American Lager Beer 12 Cans

12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0003410001636
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Miller High Life is an American Lager
  • Crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness
  • Medium body, and a signature effervescence
  • Perfect beer to enjoy when out with friends or after a craft beer or cocktail
  • Champagne of Beers because of its signature effervescence and its clear champagne-style bottle