Miller High Life American Lager Beer
Product Details
Brewed with light-stable hops so quality is not compromised when served in its clear Bottle that shows the beer's golden color and signature effervescence. As the Champagne of Beers, Miller High Life is the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment - it's crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness and its signature effervescence. It's what American Lager was born to be.Light & Refreshing. 4.6% ABV.
- Miller High Life is an American Lager
- Crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness
- Medium body, and a signature effervescence
- Perfect beer to enjoy when out with friends or after a craft beer or cocktail
- Champagne of Beers because of its signature effervescence and its clear champagne-style Bottle
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Barley Malt , Corn Syrup ( Maltose ) , Yeast , Hop Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More