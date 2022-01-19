Miller High Life American Lager Beer Perspective: front
Miller High Life American Lager Beer Perspective: back
Miller High Life American Lager Beer Perspective: left
Miller High Life American Lager Beer Perspective: right
Miller High Life American Lager Beer

24 fl ozUPC: 0003410000005
Brewed with light-stable hops so quality is not compromised when served in its clear Bottle that shows the beer's golden color and signature effervescence. As the Champagne of Beers, Miller High Life is the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment - it's crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness and its signature effervescence. It's what American Lager was born to be.Light & Refreshing. 4.6% ABV.

  • Miller High Life is an American Lager
  • Crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness
  • Medium body, and a signature effervescence
  • Perfect beer to enjoy when out with friends or after a craft beer or cocktail
  • Champagne of Beers because of its signature effervescence and its clear champagne-style Bottle

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories141
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate12.2g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.9g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Barley Malt , Corn Syrup ( Maltose ) , Yeast , Hop Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More