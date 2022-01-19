Miller High Life American Lager Beer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Miller High Life American Lager Beer Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Miller High Life American Lager Beer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Miller High Life American Lager Beer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Miller High Life American Lager Beer Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Miller High Life American Lager Beer Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Miller High Life American Lager Beer

30 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0003410001341
Purchase Options

Product Details

Miller High Life is an American lager beer. Its crisp, easy-drinking flavor is the epitome of the American lager category with a 4.6% alcohol by volume. As the Champagne of Beers, Miller High Life is the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment - it's crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness and its signature effervescence. It's what American Lager was born to be. This beer case is a great option when you need party drinks or want to stock your bar or pantry with beer cans. True to its original recipe, Miller High Life beer is brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley, Galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and Miller yeast. It’s brewed with light-stable hops for a gorgeous golden color and signature effervescence. Miller High Life is the classic American beer for cookouts, so pair it with everyday favorite fare - burgers, hot dogs, BBQ and wings.

  • Miller High Life is an American Lager
  • Crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness
  • Medium body, and a signature effervescence
  • Perfect beer to enjoy when out with friends or after a craft beer or cocktail
  • Champagne of Beers because of its signature effervescence and its clear champagne-style Bottle

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories141
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate12.2g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More