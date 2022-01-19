Miller High Life is an American lager beer. Its crisp, easy-drinking flavor is the epitome of the American lager category with a 4.6% alcohol by volume. As the Champagne of Beers, Miller High Life is the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment - it's crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness and its signature effervescence. It's what American Lager was born to be. This beer case is a great option when you need party drinks or want to stock your bar or pantry with beer cans. True to its original recipe, Miller High Life beer is brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley, Galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and Miller yeast. It’s brewed with light-stable hops for a gorgeous golden color and signature effervescence. Miller High Life is the classic American beer for cookouts, so pair it with everyday favorite fare - burgers, hot dogs, BBQ and wings.

Miller High Life is an American Lager

Crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness

Medium body, and a signature effervescence

Perfect beer to enjoy when out with friends or after a craft beer or cocktail

Champagne of Beers because of its signature effervescence and its clear champagne-style Bottle