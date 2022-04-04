Brewed with light-stable hops so quality is not compromised when served in its clear Bottle that shows the beer's golden color and signature effervescence. As the Champagne of Beers, Miller High Life is the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment - it's crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness and its signature effervescence. It's what American Lager was born to be.Light & Refreshing. 4.6% ABV.

Miller High Life is an American Lager

Crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness

Medium body, and a signature effervescence

Perfect beer to enjoy when out with friends or after a craft beer or cocktail

Champagne of Beers because of its signature effervescence and its clear champagne-style Bottle