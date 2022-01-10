Hover to Zoom
Miller Lite American Lager Beer
16 fl ozUPC: 0003410000376
Product Details
In 1975, Miller Lite established the light beer category and introduced the perfect balance of lightness and flavor nationally. It’s a real Pilsner, brewed to have more color and taste with only 96 calories per 12oz.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories128
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium6.65mg
Total Carbohydrate4.3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.67g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Malted Barley , Corn , Hops and Yeast .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
