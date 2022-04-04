Miller Lite Beer is the original light beer. Smooth, light and refreshing, this American style pilsner beer has a 4.2% alcohol by volume. Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop forward flavor, solid malt character and a clean finish. This case of beer makes bringing along tasty drinks easy. Miller Lite is brewed with pure water for great taste, barley malt for flavor and golden color, as well as Galena and Saaz hops for aroma, flavor and bitterness; these elements all lend to a consistently great beer experience. This light American beer has 96 calories and 3.2 grams of carbs per 12 fluid ounce serving. It is a perfect party beer to accompany tailgating, barbeques with friends, and any occasion that would be better with Miller Lite. Miller Lite goes well with countless food items such as burgers, grilled shrimp skewers and white fish. It’s Miller Time.

Miller Lite is the original light beer brewed for more taste

American style pilsner with a subtle malt flavor, soft bitterness and a crisp finish

Light calorie beer at only 96 calories with 3.2g of carbs per 12 fl. oz. serving

From hosting BBQs to cheering on your favorite team to spending time with your buds, Miller Lite is the perfect light session beer for the occasion

The original and most gold medal awarded light beer. More taste.