Miller Lite American Light Lager Beer
UPC: 0003410057306
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Miller Lite Beer is the original light beer. Smooth, light and refreshing, this American style pilsner beer has a 4.2% alcohol by volume. Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop forward flavor, solid malt character and a clean finish. This case of beer makes bringing along tasty drinks easy.
- Miller Lite is brewed with pure water for great taste, barley malt for flavor and golden color, as well as Galena and Saaz hops for aroma, flavor and bitterness; these elements all lend to a consistently great beer experience.
- This light American beer has 96 calories and 3.2 grams of carbs per 12 fluid ounce serving.
- It is a perfect party beer to accompany tailgating, barbeques with friends, and any occasion that would be better with Miller Lite.
- Miller Lite goes well with countless food items such as burgers, grilled shrimp skewers and white fish. It’s Miller Time.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories87
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2.9g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Allergen Info
Contains Barley and Barley Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More