Miller Lite Beer is the original light lager beer. Smooth, light and refreshing, this American-style pilsner beer has 4.2% ABV. This light beer has a hop-forward flavor, solid malt character, and a clean finish. Miller Lite lager beer is brewed with pure water, barley malt, and Galena and Saaz hops. This American beer has 96 calories and 3.2 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving.

Pair this 12-pack of beer cans with traditional American fare