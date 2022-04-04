Miller Lite American Light Lager Beer Perspective: front
Miller Lite American Light Lager Beer

UPC: 0003410057707
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

Miller Lite Beer is the original light lager beer. With a smooth, light and refreshing taste, this American-style pilsner beer has 4.2% ABV. Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop-forward flavor, solid malt character, and a clean finish. This case of beer bottles makes bringing along tasty drinks easy. Miller Lite is brewed with pure water for great taste; barley malt for flavor and golden color; and Galena and Saaz hops for aroma, flavor, and bitterness. These elements all lend to a consistently great malt beer experience. This light American beer has 96 calories and 3.2 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving. It is a perfect low-calorie beer to accompany tailgating, barbeques, hanging out with friends and any occasion that would be better with Miller Lite. Miller beer goes well with countless food items such as burgers, grilled shrimp skewers, and whitefish. It’s Miller Time.

  • Fifteen pack of 16 fl oz bottles of Miller Lite Pilsner Beer
  • Smooth, light, and refreshing American style lager beer
  • Light beer with a light to medium body, hop-forward flavor, and clean finish
  • Low-calorie American beer with 96 calories and 3.2 grams of carbs per serving
  • Case of beer bottles brewed with pure water, barley malt, yeast and Galena and Saaz hops

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories96
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate3.2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hops

Allergen Info
Contains Barley and Barley Products.

Disclaimer
