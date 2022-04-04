Miller Lite Beer is the original light lager beer. With a smooth, light and refreshing taste, this American-style pilsner beer has 4.2% ABV. Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop-forward flavor, solid malt character, and a clean finish. This case of beer bottles makes bringing along tasty drinks easy. Miller Lite is brewed with pure water for great taste; barley malt for flavor and golden color; and Galena and Saaz hops for aroma, flavor, and bitterness. These elements all lend to a consistently great malt beer experience. This light American beer has 96 calories and 3.2 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving. It is a perfect low-calorie beer to accompany tailgating, barbeques, hanging out with friends and any occasion that would be better with Miller Lite. Miller beer goes well with countless food items such as burgers, grilled shrimp skewers, and whitefish. It’s Miller Time.

Fifteen pack of 16 fl oz bottles of Miller Lite Pilsner Beer

Smooth, light, and refreshing American style lager beer

Light beer with a light to medium body, hop-forward flavor, and clean finish

Low-calorie American beer with 96 calories and 3.2 grams of carbs per serving

Case of beer bottles brewed with pure water, barley malt, yeast and Galena and Saaz hops