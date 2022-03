Millworks 2 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture Clear Beveled

Embrace a vintage village look in a custom garden space or walkway. This black finish outdoor post lantern offers an artfully elegant way to illuminate landscaped areas as you embellish a traditional vibe.

Collection : Millworks

Frame Finish : Black

Frame Material : Aluminium

Shade Finish/Color : Clear Beveled

Shade Material : Glass

Bulbs 2 x 60 Watt - Candelabra

Dimmable (Yes/No) : Yes

Dimension : 7 L x 7.75 W x 17.75 H ;Weight : 5.5