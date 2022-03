Millworks 2 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Clear Beveled

Artful elements shape a captivating box silhouette with softening accents, making this outdoor light a big hit. Shape up a front sidewalk or back yard with this rubbed bronze finish light that delights with special ornate detailing.

Collection : Millworks

Frame Finish : Oil Rubbed Bronze

Frame Material : Aluminium

Shade Finish/Color : Clear Beveled

Shade Material : Glass

Bulbs 2 x 60 Watt - Candelabra

Dimmable (Yes/No) : Yes

Dimension : L x 10 W x 110.25 H ;Weight : 11