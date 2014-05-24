Ingredients

Beef, Soy Grits, Sugar, Propylene Glycol, Brewers Rice, Soy Protein Isolate, Salt, Monoglyceride, Garlic Powder, Natural Smoke Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (Used As A Preservative), Celery Powder, Citric Acid (Used As A Preservative), Onion Extract, BHA (Used As A Preservative).

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

