Milo's Kitchen Beef Sausage Slices with Rice Dog Treats
Milo's Kitchen Sausage Slices with Rice is a meaty, home-style recipe with real beef for big flavor in every bite! Treat your furry family member to a slice of the good life with a mouthwatering sausage snack that's cooked to perfection for an authentic beef taste without artificial flavors or colors. Made right here in the USA.
Beef, Soy Grits, Sugar, Propylene Glycol, Brewers Rice, Soy Protein Isolate, Salt, Monoglyceride, Garlic Powder, Natural Smoke Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (Used As A Preservative), Celery Powder, Citric Acid (Used As A Preservative), Onion Extract, BHA (Used As A Preservative).
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
