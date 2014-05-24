Milo's Kitchen Beef Sausage Slices with Rice Dog Treats Perspective: front
Milo's Kitchen Beef Sausage Slices with Rice Dog Treats Perspective: back
Milo's Kitchen Beef Sausage Slices with Rice Dog Treats

18 ozUPC: 0007910050893
Milo's Kitchen Sausage Slices with Rice is a meaty, home-style recipe with real beef for big flavor in every bite! Treat your furry family member to a slice of the good life with a mouthwatering sausage snack that's cooked to perfection for an authentic beef taste without artificial flavors or colors. Made right here in the USA.

Calories25
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Beef, Soy Grits, Sugar, Propylene Glycol, Brewers Rice, Soy Protein Isolate, Salt, Monoglyceride, Garlic Powder, Natural Smoke Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (Used As A Preservative), Celery Powder, Citric Acid (Used As A Preservative), Onion Extract, BHA (Used As A Preservative).

Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

