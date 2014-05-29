Hover to Zoom
Milo's Kitchen® Chicken Meatballs Dog Treats
10 ozUPC: 0007910052774
We started making Milo's Kitchen® dog treats bcause we believe your dog deserves treats made with the same quality of ingredients and care that you would want with your food. The best treats come from the kitchen
Milo's Kitchen® Chicken Meatballs are a mouthwatering, home-style recipe of savory meatballs made with real chicken. Your furry family member will drool over this wholesome treat that's deliciously cooked to perfection for an authentic chicken taste.
- Home-Style Dog Treats
- Real Chicken- #1 Ingredient
- 100% Real Wholesome Ingredients
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- Made in the USA
- Customer satisfaction guaranteed