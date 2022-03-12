Hover to Zoom
Milo's Kitchen Steak Grillers Dog Treats
10 ozUPC: 0007910052776
Product Details
We started making Milo's Kitchen® dog treats bcause we believe your dog deserves treats made with the same quality of ingredients and care that you would want with your food. The best treats come from the kitchen
100% Milo's Kitchen® Steak Grillers Recipe is a home-style bite of mouthwatering, tender meaty strips with real beef! Treat your furry family member to a wholesome snack that's grilled to perfection for an authentic beef taste.
Real Beef as the #1 ingredient
• Produced in the USA.
- Home-Style Dog Treats
- Real Beef- #1 Ingredient
- 100% Real Wholesome Ingredients
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- Made in the USA