Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Milwaukee's Best Ice American Lager Beer 15 Cans
15 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0003410030344
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Milwaukee's Best is an American-Style Ice Lager
- Low to moderate sweet malty profile with low, hop-appropriate bitterness
- Milwaukee’s Best is a Lager of the finest quality malted barley, selected grains and choicest hops
- Highly drinkable, highly affordable
- A refreshing, smooth, highly drinkable Ice Lager great for any occasion. Enjoy with friends at your next backyard cookout or while hanging out watching sports.
- The temperature of Milwaukee’s Best Ice is lowered to below freezing during brewing to form ice crystals that impart the beer’s smoothness and 5.9% alcohol content