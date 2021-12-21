Hover to Zoom
Milwaukee's Best Ice American Lager Beer
24 fl ozUPC: 0003410000820
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Milwaukee's Best is an American-Style Ice Lager
- Low to moderate sweet malty profile with low, hop-appropriate bitterness
- Milwaukee’s Best is a Lager of the finest quality malted barley, selected grains and choicest hops
- Highly drinkable, highly affordable
- A refreshing, smooth, highly drinkable Ice Lager great for any occasion; Enjoy with friends at your next backyard cookout or while hanging out watching sports
- The temperature of Milwaukee’s Best Ice is lowered to below freezing during brewing to form ice crystals that impart the beer’s smoothness and 5.9% alcohol content
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories173
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium6.9mg
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Best Ice Beer .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More