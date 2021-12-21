Hover to Zoom
Milwaukee's Best® Ice American Lager Beer
30 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0003410030341
Purchase Options
Product Details
- A refreshing, smooth, highly drinkable American-style ice lager, great for any occasion
- Low to moderate sweet malty profile with low, hop-appropriate bitterness
- Finest quality malted barley, selected grains and choicest hops
- Enjoy with friends at your next backyard cookout or while hanging out watching sports
- The temperature of Milwaukee's Best® Ice is lowered to below freezing during brewing to form ice crystals that impart the beer’s smoothness and 5.9% alcohol content.