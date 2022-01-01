Hover to Zoom
Milwaukee's Best Light American Lager Beer
24 fl ozUPC: 0003410000655
- Milwaukee's Best Light is an American-Style Light Lager beer
- Domestic beer that is slightly malty with a low to moderate bitterness and a light body
- Brewed to the highest quality standards, Milwaukee’s Best Light is a the best low calorie beer delivering a crisp taste at a great price
- Refreshing and smooth, this American lager is great for any occasion; Enjoy with friends at your next backyard cookout or while hanging out watching sports
- Session beer with 4.1% ABV, this smooth light lager is easily enjoyed at any occasion