Mind & Body Pinot Grigio is a refreshing reduced-alcohol and low-calorie dry white wine that's perfect for everyday enjoyment. It is gluten free, vegan and made with no added sugar. Floral, ripe pear, peach and melon notes on the nose, lead to citrus, white peach and tropical fruit flavors. Mind & Body Pinot Grigio is also gluten free, vegan and made with no added sugar. 8.5% alcohol by volume.

Light, crisp and refreshing Pinot Grigio wine bursting with tropical fruit flavors and aromas

Low-calorie, reduced alcohol wine with aromas of ripe pear, peach and melon followed by a refreshing finish and crisp acidity

This dry wine earned 89 Points from Tasting Panel Magazine

Pair this vegan, gluten free white wine with sushi, sashimi, fresh berry salad and chicken broccoli casserole

This white wine has 90 calories, 4.62 g carbs, 0 g fat and <1 g protein per 5 fl oz serving

Cold fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks

One 750mL wine bottle of Mind & Body Pinot Grigio White Wine, 8.5% ABV