Mind Reader 3 Section Galvanized Metal Magazine Holder - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0088753006880
Purchase Options
Product Details
Keep your magazines and catalogs neatly organized in one place in the chic Mind Reader 3-Section Galvanized Metal Magazine Holder. ATTRACTIVE GALVANIZED METAL DESIGN The Mind Reader galvanized iron organizer has a beautiful and modern design that will add a chic decorative touch to your home, office, or workspace.
- ATTRACTIVE DESIGN: The Mind Reader galvanized iron organizer has a beautiful and modern design that will add a chic decorative touch to your home, office, or workspace.
- 3 SECTIONS: This organizer features three tall sections that are perfect for strong and organizing magazines,file folders, notebook, and more.
- METAL LABEL HOLDERS: Each section features a metal label holder so you can note the contents of each section, making it quick and easy to find what you're looking for when you need it.
Product Reviews
