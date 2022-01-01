Are you still hanging your wet laundry over the backs of chairs and the shower bar around the house or apartment? It’s time for you to bring home a lightweight, sturdy drying rack for your wet laundry. Chairs, while efficient, weren’t designed for drying your damp clothes, and can cause unsightly wrinkles, experience warping from the moisture, or letting water droplets soak into a good carpet.A rack like this one helps to air out damp laundry throughout the drying process, avoiding wrinkles, mildew, and other issues, and can be folded flat to store in between uses, or kept up as a storage rack for clothing, linens, or towels. This multi-level bamboo drying rack for towels and other items provides ample support for your damp laundry.Unlike some racks that can give out under the weight of heavier wet items, the sturdy bamboo design resists warping and can support items like towels, sheets, quilts, and comforters as they dry. The varying heights of the levels assure that your extra-long sheets need never drag on the ground as they dry, while lightweight construction and a foldable style assures that you can easily store this rack out of the way when not in use. Perfect for setting up next to a swimming pool, in the bathroom, in your laundry room, or even using as a quilt display stand in your family room, this versatile bamboo rack makes a stylish, functional addition to your home. Hang ‘em dry with a natural bamboo tiered drying rack from Mind Reader Products.

Crafted from 100% bamboo

Resilient and eco-friendly

Offers three levels of drying tiers for your items

No need to unfold a clumsy accordion rack that can collapse as soon as you put one heavy wet towel on it; this sturdy drying rack stands on its own accord

Individual rack weight capacity is 5 kg; base weight capacity is 15 kg

Dimensions: 17 inch L x 22 inch W x 44.5 inch H