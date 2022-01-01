This multi-tier drying rack from Mind Reader Products elegantly airs out wet towels and other laundry. Are you still hanging your wet laundry over the backs of chairs and the shower bar around the house or apartment? It’s time for you to bring home a lightweight, sturdy drying rack for your wet laundry. Chairs, while efficient, weren’t designed for drying your damp clothes, and can cause unsightly wrinkles, experience warping from the moisture, or letting water droplets soak into a good carpet. A rack like this one helps to air out damp laundry throughout the drying process, avoiding wrinkles, mildew, and other issues. This multi-level bamboo drying rack for towels and other items provides ample support for your damp laundry. Unlike collapsible racks that can give out under the weight of heavier wet items, the sturdy bamboo design resists warping and can support items like towels, sheets, quilts, and comforters as they dry. The varying heights of the levels assure that your extra-long sheets need never drag on the ground as they dry, while lightweight construction assures that you can easily store this rack out of the way when not in use.

BAMBOO BENEFITS - Crafted from 100% Bamboo, this resilient, eco-friendly drying rack resists moisture, warping, and mildew, and provides a strong but lightweight drying stand for your bath towels, dish towels, pool towels, and other wet items

FREESTANDING FUNCTION - No need to unfold a clumsy accordion rack that can collapse as soon as you put one heavy wet towel on it; this sturdy drying rack stands on its own accord

MULTI-TIERED STORAGE - Offers three levels of drying tiers for your items so you can safely drape longer towels over the top bar without worrying about them dragging on the floor

Dimensions: 9.5″ L x 16.5″ W x 32.25″ H

Material: Natural Bamboo