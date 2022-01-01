Straighten up your desk, counter, or makeup table with this 6-compartment organizer from Mind Reader Products. Eliminate clutter from your desktop with a convenient supply organizer from Mind Reader products. Dimensions: 7.87″ L x 11.81″ W x 5.91″ H Materials: Iron

SAVE SPACE - The multi-section design helps to save space on your desk or on your dresser by providing a convenient storage solution for your scissors, pens, memo pads, jewelry, makeup supplies, crafting gear, or other supplies.

DECLUTTER YOUR DESK - Eliminate excess clutter and avoid losing items on your desk, dresser, or bathroom counter by using this convenient organizer and supply holder to sort and organize your important materials.

DURABLE DESIGN - The sturdy iron construction is resilient and long-lasting, resists moisture and warping, and provides sturdy support for your goods.