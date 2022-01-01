Mind Reader 6 Compartments Galvanized Steel Organizer - Silver Perspective: front
1 ctUPC: 0088753007012
Product Details

Straighten up your desk, counter, or makeup table with this 6-compartment organizer from Mind Reader Products. Eliminate clutter from your desktop with a convenient supply organizer from Mind Reader products. Dimensions: 7.87″ L x 11.81″ W x 5.91″ H Materials: Iron

  • SAVE SPACE - The multi-section design helps to save space on your desk or on your dresser by providing a convenient storage solution for your scissors, pens, memo pads, jewelry, makeup supplies, crafting gear, or other supplies.
  • DECLUTTER YOUR DESK - Eliminate excess clutter and avoid losing items on your desk, dresser, or bathroom counter by using this convenient organizer and supply holder to sort and organize your important materials.
  • DURABLE DESIGN - The sturdy iron construction is resilient and long-lasting, resists moisture and warping, and provides sturdy support for your goods.