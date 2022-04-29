Bathe in the lap of luxury with a Mind Reader luxury bath tray. You deserve to be pampered – and there’s no better place than the bath for taking some time for self-care. The Mind Reader bath caddy elevates your bath experience to spa levels, comfortably spanning the width of your tub to rest on the sides. Bring your favorite treats into the tub without needing to precariously balance them on the edge of the bath, sink, or on the floor where curious pets can easily knock them over. Durable acrylic construction provides waterproof support for your favorite novel, your smartphone, or a tablet, without succumbing to moisture or warping. A set of stainless-steel, rust-resistant handles makes it easy to carry the lightweight tray from room to room, while the low profile design tucks away neatly after use. The smooth, sturdy surface assures ample room to hold your smartphone, snacks, or a glass of wine, keeping everything you need for a pampered bath experience within reach. Give this luxe caddy to yourself as a treat, or give it to a spouse, parent, friend, or someone special who needs to unwind. Kick back in comfort with an acrylic bath caddy.

This classy bath caddy comfortably rests across most standard tubs, so you can lay back and pamper yourself with some much-needed spa time at home.

Crafted from durable acrylic, this resilient bath caddy resists moisture, warping, and mildew to bring you a strong but lightweight caddy for your bath-time relaxation.

Rest your phone, tablet, or your favorite novel on the flat surface so you can enjoy your favorite bath time relaxation activity without having to juggle.

Dimensions: 9.37 inchL x 31.5 inchW x 1.65 inchH