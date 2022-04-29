Are you still using an awkward folding table to try and eat lunch while doing work on your laptop or watching TV? Have you found yourself sitting on a couch and hunching over a low coffee table as you try to work and eat, giving yourself back pain and distracting discomfort? Take your working lunch to the next level with a sleek, convenient end table that easily pivots into a surface ideal for working, eating, or even reading. The adjustable height levels make it easy to fit over the arm of the couch, or over a bed. This unique desk is designed to fit cozily alongside your couch, bed, or armchair, and includes four handy wheels to make it easy to move into position, with locking levers that prevent it from rolling away while you eat or work. The low-profile base can fit underneath a couch or bed frame, so you can pull the table close to you or push it further away to a position that’s ideal for your needs. Rest a laptop or a plate on the stable particle board surface to work or eat in comfort. A lower shelf can also be used as a comfortable foot rest or provide additional storage as needed. The Mind Reader adjustable height overbed desk lets you enjoy lunch from a comfortable position, or work efficiently from anywhere in the house.

MULTI-USE - The unique design allows this table to be used for serving meals, doing work, even just reading a book or magazine comfortably from a couch, bed, or armchair.

RISE UP - Easily fits over couches, beds, or armchairs of varying sizes with adjustable height ranging from 21″ - 32.25″.

SHELF STEP - A stable panel at the bottom functions just as easily as a footrest as an additional storage shelf.

Dimensions: 15.25″ L x 23.75″ W x 21″ - 32.25″ H.

Tabletop Surface: 15.25″ L x 23.75″ W.

Bottom Panel: 14″ L x 9.75″ W, 5.5″ off the ground.

Materials: Powder-Coated Steel, Particle Board.