Improve your digital workspace with a Mind Reader adjustable desk. One of the most difficult struggles when working from home is finding a suitable location to work, then maintaining that space throughout the day. Sometimes you don’t have a dedicated desk and computer setup, or you may just want to work from somewhere different for a while. This adjustable sitting and standing desk from Mind Reader products makes it easy to create a flexible workspace situation wherever the mood strikes you. The 360° rolling casters make it easy to relocate the desk wherever you need it, while the individual locks on each wheel make it easy to keep the desk securely in place once you’re situated. A low-profile base rolls easily underneath sofas or beds, so you can work from the bedroom or family room. Individual tilting panels on either side can be adjusted separately, so you can angle your laptop or monitor and mouse panel independently. Need to change positions and get on your feet for a while? Simply use the knobs underneath to adjust the height from 22″-33.5″ and use the desk as a standing desk. When you’re done, roll it away until you need it again. The stylish wood finish and white powder-coating make this Mind Reader adjustable desk a home workstation essential.

RISE UP - Use your variable height workstation as a sitting or standing desk with adjustable height levels from 22″-33.5″.

GET TILTED - Separate tilting panels can rotate up to 180° in either direction individually, so you can have your monitor and mouse each in comfortable positions.

A FINE FIT - The stylish wood finish on the desk and white powder-coated steel supports make a clean addition to any living room, home office, or dorm room.

Assembled Dimensions: 15.75″ L x 33″ W x 22″ - 33.63″ H.

Main Panel: 15.75″ L x 25.12″ W.

Side Panel: 15.75″ L x 7.88″ W.