Whether you’re working or binge-watching, the Mind Reader rolling adjustable desk with storage drawers makes a great bedside table. Getting tired of holding a laptop, tablet, or even just a book on your lap every night? Enter the adjustable bedside desk from Mind Reader products. The adjustable support arm can be raised from a height of 26.75 to 34 inches to provide ample clearance for various bed heights or to fit over the arms of your couch, loveseat, or armchair. Tilt the arm 180° in either direction to find the viewing and working angle that works best for you. Convenient pull-out drawers provide additional storage for your supplies or other necessities, while a flat surface and open shelf provide room for you to set down your coffee, charge your phone, or stash some books. Use the side storage section for magazines, documents, newspapers, and more, enabling the desk to function well as a nightstand or couch-side end table, and the rolling casters make it easy to move the table around as needed. When you’re ready to lock it down, use the locking levers to keep the adjustable desk securely in place.

MULTIPURPOSE - The bedside station features a 360° swivel top desk section, allowing you to keep the nightstand positioned by your bed and pivot the arm in front of you.

RISE UP - The main arm can be adjusted from 26.75″ to 34″, ensuring compatibility with a variety of bed or couch heights.

GET TILTED - The main panel can tilt up to 180° in either direction.

Assembled Dimensions: 15.75″ L x 23.75″ x 26.75″ W - 34″ H.

Tabletop: 15.75″ x 23.75″ x .63″. Side

Magazine Holder: 14.5″ x 4″ x 17.75″.

Shelf/Drawer Unit: 15.75″ x 19.75″ x 20.25″.

Drawer Dimensions (each): 15″ x 14.38″ x 4.31″.

Materials: Powder-Coated Steel, Particle Board.