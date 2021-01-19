Work, read, or watch your favorite TV shows from the comfort of your bed or sofa with the Mind Reader laptop coolpad lap desk. This finely crafted wooden laptop table features a smooth, coated tabletop and natural finish legs and details designed ready to hold your laptop, tablet, book, or meal in place. Both durable and multi-functional, this laptop stand can also be used as a reading desk, breakfast in bed tray, or as a laptop desk for bed for when you need an all-night work station. It's perfect for use in bed, on your couch, or even on the floor. For when you need seamless productivity or uninterrupted binge-watching, the flip-up, adjustable desktop features different tilting options to provide excellent viewing angles while keeping your neck free from strain. This laptop stand features a cut-out design at top to promote airflow and help prevent your laptop from overheating. Use the cup holder on the tray to keep your favorite beverage handy while you work or read. Built from wood, this laptop bed desk provides natural-looking design while also being sturdy. The top has a smooth coating for added protection and longevity.

NO ASSEMBLY NEEDED This item ready to go right out of the box! Simply wipe clean with a dry or damp cloth to remove dust and debris, as needed.

VENTILATED LAP DESK: This laptop stand features a cut-out design on the desktop to allow for ventilation to help prevent your laptop from overheating.

MULTI-PURPOSE: Perfect for when you need more than just an ordinary laptop stand for your bed or sofa, this item has a tilting desktop that's able to find just the right angle for your computer, tablet, or book.

FITS MORE THAN YOUR LAPTOP: This bed tray table features a panel that does not flip up and has a cup holder to keep your favorite beverage in place while you work or read. This space can be used to keep your phone or notebook.