Step soundly on the fast-drying Mind Reader Diatomite Bath Mat. Bath mats make an important addition to the bathroom to keep your feet warm after a shower, and also prevent slipping on tiled floors. Unfortunately, these mats are often constructed from non-biodegradable materials that grow mold and bacteria after repeatedly being exposed to moisture. The newest trend in bathroom decor design features use of the naturally occurring material diatomite, the fossilized remains of single-celled aquatic algae called diatoms. This eco-friendly bathroom mat provides a non-slip textured surface with all the benefits of a standard synthetic mat for outside your shower. The incredibly porous composition of the diatomite allows the mat to instantly absorb the moisture that runs onto it when you step out of the bath or shower. The unique material also attracts and breaks down parasites and bacteria to create a more long-lasting accessory for your bathroom. Its natural design resists mold over time, protecting against unwanted odors. Naturally enhance your bathroom with a diatomite bath mat from Mind Reader Products.

Constructed from diatomaceous earth, a naturally-occurring mineral composed of thousands of fossilized remains of miniature aquatic organisms

Rapidly absorbs the moisture when you step out of the shower, causing the mat to dry quicker than a fabric mat

Construction and design of this bath mat is meant to last longer and be more friendly to the environment than synthetic fibers that contribute to waste

Dimensions: 15.25 inch L x 23.5 inch W x 0.44 inch H