Keep your laundry safely off the floor and carefully contained in this minimalistic, portable hamper with built-in carry handles. As spacious as it is stylish, this convenient hamper from Mind Reader assembles in seconds, with no tools required, and offers ample room to hold multiple loads of clothing, towels, and other laundry ready to be washed. The durable fabric construction supports your washing without splitting or cracking over time.Use the foam-wrapped carrying handles to easily transport your necessities to the laundry room without hurting your hands. The lightweight construction ensures you won’t be overburdened while traveling from your living space to the washer and dryer. Made from sturdy polyester material, this chic laundry bag resists moisture, odors, mold, and stains. In between uses, you can easily fold the hamper flat and pack it away out of sight. Assembled Dimensions: 15ʺ W x 15ʺ D x 28.35ʺ H Material: Polyester, Aluminum, Foam

MULTI-LOAD CAPACITY - This conveniently large hamper can hold multiple loads of laundry at one time, helping to save space and providing all the space-saving storage you need for heavy-duty washing days.

STRONG AND STURDY - Constructed from tough polyester fabric with durable handles, this hamper supports up to 33 lbs. of your dirty laundry and can be easily transported room to room.

COLLAPSE AND PACK - Suited for smaller living spaces like dorm rooms, apartments, and more, this hamper collapses flat to hide away when not in use.