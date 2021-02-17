Unfold a portable, sturdy workstation solution from Mind Reader products. Are you still using an awkward tray table to try and eat lunch while doing work on your laptop or watching TV? Have you found yourself sitting on a couch and hunching over a low coffee table as you try to work and eat, giving yourself back pain and distracting discomfort? Take your working lunch to the next level with a Mind Reader folding workstation and laptop desk. Designed to conveniently fold away flat when not in use, this useful workstation allows you to open up a world of working possibilities. The dual-level design provides a secondary shelf to hold a mug of coffee, your books, a tablet stand, etc., while the main level is spacious enough to fully accommodate a laptop and mouse, plus that plate of lunch you just warmed up. The open-back and open-leg design allows you to efficiently manage cables while offering plenty of legroom, so you can stretch out comfortably while you work. When you’re ready to wrap up, just fold it flat and stash it away, or simply stand it in a corner until you need it again. Enjoy lunch from a comfortable position, or work efficiently from anywhere in the house with a Mind Reader folding desk.

OPEN UP - No clumsy assembly or tools necessary: when you’re ready to use it, just unfold the table, set up your supplies, and start working. It’s that easy!

STOW AND GO - Foldable composition allows for convenient stowaway storage and use in smaller home office spaces, apartments, or dorm rooms.

MULTI-LEVEL DESIGN - Dual levels for laptop, coffee, pen cups, notebooks, monitors, and other supplies.

Dimensions: 25″ L x 34″ W x 31.75″ H.

Main Tabletop Dimensions: 20.13″ L x 30.5″ W.

Secondary Shelf Dimensions: 5.75″ L x 30.25″ W.

Materials: Particle Board, Metal.