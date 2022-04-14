Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Mind Reader Freestanding Decorative Towel Stand - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0088753006018
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add a sleek and stylish yet functional decorative accent to your bathroom with the tall and compact Mind Reader Metal Towel Stand.
- Features a sleek and stylish design in shiny silver stainless steel and offers a chic decorative addition to bathrooms at home or at the office
- Holds a single towel or washcloth that easily slides on or off for easy access and quick refills
- Compact and will fit in almost any bathroom, even in small spaces
- Durable and designed to last a long time, even with daily use in high-traffic homes or offices
- To clean, simply wipe clean with a dry or damp cloth to remove dust and debris as needed.
- Dimensions: 6.30 inch L x 8.66 inch W x 14.7 inch H
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.