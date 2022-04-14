Mind Reader Freestanding Decorative Towel Stand - Silver Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Mind Reader Freestanding Decorative Towel Stand - Silver Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Mind Reader Freestanding Decorative Towel Stand - Silver

1 ctUPC: 0088753006018
Purchase Options

Product Details

Add a sleek and stylish yet functional decorative accent to your bathroom with the tall and compact Mind Reader Metal Towel Stand.

  • Features a sleek and stylish design in shiny silver stainless steel and offers a chic decorative addition to bathrooms at home or at the office
  • Holds a single towel or washcloth that easily slides on or off for easy access and quick refills
  • Compact and will fit in almost any bathroom, even in small spaces
  • Durable and designed to last a long time, even with daily use in high-traffic homes or offices
  • To clean, simply wipe clean with a dry or damp cloth to remove dust and debris as needed.
  • Dimensions: 6.30 inch L x 8.66 inch W x 14.7 inch H