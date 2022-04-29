Mind Reader Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder - Black Perspective: front
Mind Reader Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder - Black Perspective: left
Mind Reader Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder - Black Perspective: right
Mind Reader Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder - Black Perspective: bottom
Mind Reader Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder - Black

1 ctUPC: 0088753006020
Product Details

Add a sleek and stylish yet functional decorative accent to your bathroom with the tall and compact Mind Reader Matte Metal Toilet Paper Holder.

  • Tall, slender design is compact and will fit in almost any bathroom, even in small spaces
  • Sleek and stylish design in black metal with a matte finish
  • Offers a chic decorative addition to bathrooms at home or at the office
  • Holds one roll of toilet paper that easily slides on or off for easy access and quick refills
  • 100% iron construction is durable anddesigned to work for you for years to comeeven with daily use in high-traffic homes or offices
  • To clean, simply wipe clean with a dry or damp cloth to remove dust and debris as needed.
  • Dimensions: 7.09 inch long x 7.09 inch wide x 22.44 inch high