Add style and function to your bathroom with the Mind Reader Toilet Paper Dispenser and Stand. Always ensure that your bathroom is fully stocked with toilet paper using this convenient all-in-one toilet roll holder and stand. No one wants to experience that awkward moment where you or a guest run out of toilet paper while still needing to use it. However, smaller bathrooms often present a challenge in finding the space to store excess toilet paper. This stand and holder allows you to conveniently dispense toilet paper without the frustration of installing a wall-mounted roll holder, while also providing storage for additional rolls. Constructed from premium materials, this sturdy toilet roll holder and stand resists warping and other damage from exposure to moisture, making it perfect for use in your bathroom. The unit can be easily assembled in minutes out of the package without any special tools or installation hardware. Its low-profile design can fit next to most toilets, even in smaller bathrooms. The L-shaped arm provides a place to hang a roll of toilet paper for dispensing, and a smaller post for storing up to five extra reserve rolls of additional toilet tissue. In between uses, wipe it down with a soft, damp cloth to maintain the stand and keep it free from dust and fingerprints. Make sure your bathroom is amply stocked with this toilet paper stand.

Made of silver nickel

Dimensions: 7.09 inch L x 7.09 inch W x 27.76 inchH