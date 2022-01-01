Are you still using an awkward folding table to try and eat lunch while doing work on your laptop or watching TV? Have you found yourself sitting on a couch and hunching over a low coffee table as you try to work and eat, giving yourself back pain and distracting discomfort? Take your working lunch to the next level with a sleek, convenient end table that easily pivots into a surface ideal for working, eating, or even reading. The adjustable height levels make it easy to fit over the arm of the couch, or over a bed. This unique desk is designed to fit cozily alongside your couch, bed, or armchair, and includes four handy wheels to make it easy to move into position, with locking levers that prevent it from rolling away while you eat or work. The low-profile base can fit underneath a couch or bed frame, so you can pull the table close to you or push it further away to a position that’s ideal for your needs. Rest a laptop or a plate on the stable particle board surface to work or eat in comfort. The Mind Reader adjustable height overbed desk lets you enjoy lunch from a comfortable position, or work efficiently from anywhere in the house.

MULTI-USE - The unique design allows this table to be used for serving meals, doing work, even just reading a book or magazine comfortably from a couch, bed, or armchair.

RISE UP - Easily fits over couches, beds, or armchairs of varying sizes with adjustable height ranging from 27.75″ - 32″. Use it as a sitting desk, standing desk, or fit it over your bed to work efficiently.

DON’T ROLL AWAY - All four casters are equipped with locking levers.

Dimensions: 15.75″ L x 31.5″ W x 27.5″ - 32″ H.

Tabletop Surface: 15.75″ L x 31.5″ W.

Pull-Out Shelf Surface: 11.75″ L x 27.75″ W x 1.75″ D.

Materials: Powder-Coated Steel, Particle Board.