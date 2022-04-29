Improve your digital workspace with a Mind Reader adjustable desk. This adjustable sitting and standing desk from Mind Reader products makes it easy to create a flexible workspace situation wherever and however the mood strikes you. The 360° rolling casters make it easy to relocate the desk wherever you need it, while the individual locks on each wheel make it easy to keep the desk securely in place once you’re situated. Individually adjustable height sections allow you to use the desk in a variety of customizable arrangements of varying heights and angles. Use the solid tabletop as the front of your desk, or rotate the whole unit and use the tiltable surface as the front. The dual-level design features an adjustable tilting panel, so you can use it to comfortably position a keyboard or angle a monitor for better viewing. Need to change positions and get on your feet for a while? Simply use the knobs underneath to adjust the height of either section from 30″ - 51″ and use the desk as a standing desk. When you’re done, roll it away until you need it again.

RISE UP - Use your variable height workstation as a sitting or standing desk with separate sections, each featuring adjustable height levels from 30″ - 51″. Create the versatile workstation of your dreams with customizable sections

GET TILTED - The tilting panel can be adjusted individually, so you can use it completely flat or angled. Angle it up to a full 180° in one direction and around 45° in the other.

MULTI-LEVEL MODEL - The two-tier design gives you plenty of space to work, with two extra shelves. Each section is independently height adjustable.

Assembled Dimensions: 28″ L x 27″ W x 30″ - 51″ H.

Tabletops (each): 11.81″ L x 23″ W.

Tabletop Weight Capacity (each): 33 lbs.

Materials: Powder-Coated Steel, Particle Board.