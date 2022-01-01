Elevate your study situation with a monitor riser stand from Mind Reader Products. Make the best of a messy desk with additional support and storage for all your school or work supplies using this convenient monitor riser from Mind Reader products. Constructed from sturdy steel and wire mesh, it elevates your monitor to a comfortable angle at an easily viewed height, reducing eye strain and neck pain from staring at awkwardly positioned screens. You can even sit your laptop on it to improve air circulation and extend your use time, resulting in less overheating along with the physical benefits.

