Keep your laundry safely off the floor and carefully contained in this minimalistic, pop-up hamper with ventilated cutouts. As spacious as it is stylish, this convenient hamper from Mind Reader arrives fully ready to use, no assembly required, and offers ample room to hold multiple loads of your unwashed clothing and other laundry at once.Use the built-in carrying handles to easily transport your necessities to the laundry room. The lightweight construction ensures you won’t be overburdened while traveling from your living space to the laundry area, and the sturdy plastic and rubber materials resist moisture, odors, mold, and stains. Ventilated cutouts ensure proper air circulation through the basket. The pop-up design folds flat between uses, easily tucked away in corners or closets, making it ideal for dorm rooms, apartments, kids’ rooms, and more.

Assembled Dimensions:16.73″ L x 25.39″ W x 9.45″ H

Material: Plastic

MULTI-LOAD CAPACITY - This convenient basket can hold multiple loads of laundry at one time, so you can enjoy all the storage you need at hand for those heavy-duty laundry days

STRONG AND STURDY - Constructed from tough rubber and plastic, this hamper can support the weight of up to 22 lbs. of your dirty laundry without bending or buckling

LOW PROFILE - Suited for smaller living spaces like dorm rooms, apartments, and more, this hamper’s collapsible design allows it to fold flat and hide away neatly when not in use