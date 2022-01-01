Tidy up the bathroom sink with a two-pack of Mind Reader Toothbrush and Toothpaste Organizers. Keeping your toothbrush stored upright and off the bathroom counter is an important part of maintaining your health and wellness. Laying your toothbrush down on the bathroom sink after using it might seem convenient when you’re on the way to bed or in a hurry in the morning, but can introduce harmful bacteria to the bristles of your toothbrush. Pre-installed wall-mounted toothbrush holders can often only hold toothbrushes of a certain size. This unit from Mind Reader Products helps to save space and provides sanitary upright storage for your oral hygiene supplies. Each stainless steel organizer in this two-pack features space for up to five toothbrushes in most standard sizes. The freestanding holder requires no special tools, hardware, or drilling to install, but can simply be placed on your sink or other convenient location within your bathroom. The unit features a stylish sectional design using stainless steel wire, allowing air to pass through and properly circulate to prevent mold and bacteria growth, with specific sections for each toothbrush and an extra spot for toothpaste and other oral care supplies. With two organizers in the pack, you can easily create a space to store toothbrushes in the guest bathroom as well.

Coated stainless steel wire design

Dimensions: 3.54 L x 5.91 W x 4.13 H